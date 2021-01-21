"The First Platoon" By Annie Jacobsen

Best-selling author and Pulitzer Prize finalist Annie Jacobsen will tell us about her investigation into warfare in the age of biometrics, and the dangerous implications of new technologies that would allow the government to identify anyone, anywhere, at any time.

Few understand biometrics, but the technology implemented in Afghanistan to promote the rule of law has quietly made its way to American soil. As the globe faces COVID-19, biometric data is being used to learn more about the virus. But without an understanding of its dangers, are we unwittingly endangering democracy and moving toward a surveillance state?

Annie Jacobsen’s new book is: "First Platoon: A Story of Modern War in the Age of Identity Dominance."