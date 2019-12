First Night Saratoga will continue its annual New Year's Eve celebration with a different theme this year: A New Beginning.

The kickoff to 2020 begins December 31st with a 5K race and will include more than 60 performing acts and is again being organized by Saratoga Arts.

To learn more about what's planned throughout downtown Saratoga Springs, WAMC's Lucas Willard spoke with First Night coordinator Bobby Carlton.