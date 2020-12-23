 First Night Northampton Will Be All Virtual This Year | WAMC
Related Program: 
WAMC Northeast Report

First Night Northampton Will Be All Virtual This Year

By 2 hours ago

There will be no fireworks in downtown Northampton this year to ring in the new year. First Night Northampton is not hosting any in-person events.
Credit Twitter

Since 1985, large crowds of people have gathered in downtown Northampton, Massachusetts for First Night – the family-friendly New Year’s Eve festival.

    This year, the producer of the event, the Northampton Arts Council, has announced there will be no in-person entertainment.

    Performances have been pre-recorded and will be livestreamed on the organization’s website and shown on local cable access channels in Northampton from noon to midnight on December 31st.

    WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Brian Foote, executive director of the Northampton Arts Council.

Tags: 
First Night Northampton
Downtown Northampton

Related Content

Annual First Night Festival Is Set In Northampton

By Dec 28, 2018

Final preparations are underway for one of the area’s signature annual events – First Night Northampton.

With A First-Time Producer, Northampton's First Night Returns For Another Year

By Dec 30, 2017
Northampton Arts Council

First Night Northampton is returning on Sunday for the 33rd year. 

Top Proposals For Northampton's Main Street Redesign Will Be Field Tested

By Feb 5, 2020

     Public input is being sought for a major redesign of Main Street in downtown Northampton, Massachusetts.