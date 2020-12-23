First Night Northampton Will Be All Virtual This Year

Listen to the interview with Brian Foote.

Since 1985, large crowds of people have gathered in downtown Northampton, Massachusetts for First Night – the family-friendly New Year’s Eve festival.

This year, the producer of the event, the Northampton Arts Council, has announced there will be no in-person entertainment.

Performances have been pre-recorded and will be livestreamed on the organization’s website and shown on local cable access channels in Northampton from noon to midnight on December 31st.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Brian Foote, executive director of the Northampton Arts Council.