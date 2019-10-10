First Instructors Certified For Massachusetts Marijuana Vendor Training Program

Anyone who handles or sells marijuana in a licensed store in Massachusetts will soon have to receive state-approved training.

The Cannabis Control Commission Thursday approved four applications to provide instruction under the Responsible Vendor Training Program –a first of its kind to be mandated statewide by a marijuana regulatory agency.

Chairman Steven Hoffman said all owners, managers, and employees of a marijuana business will be required to attend courses from a certified provider within 90 days of hire.

"We want informed responsible consumers and we want therefore the employees of the establishments to be able to give accurate and complete information to the consumers so they can make informed choices," Hoffman said as he spoke with reporters during a break in the commission's meeting in Springfield.

The classes are required to cover topics that include the affects of marijuana on the body, and preventing sales to minors.

The commission voted unanimously to accreditate Quality Control Analytics,. Cannabis Trainers, Stoker Consulting LLC, and Anthony Bartucca to offer approved courses for marijuana vendors.

Applications from an additional eight entities seeking to have curriculum approved for the vendor training requirement are being reviewed by the cannabis commission staff.

Hoffman said he could not estimate how many certified instructors will be needed to satisfy the requirements that everyone employed in the bergeoning marijuana industry in Massachusetts recieve the specified training.