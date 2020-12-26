 Film Maker Discusses New Documentary On Murdered Journalist Jamal Khashoggi | WAMC
Related Programs: 
Weekend Edition Saturday
Weekend Edition on WAMC HD2

Film Maker Discusses New Documentary On Murdered Journalist Jamal Khashoggi

By editor 11 minutes ago

Sacha Pfeiffer speaks with director Bryan Fogel about his new film, The Dissident, which chronicles the life and death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.