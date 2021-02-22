Federal Grant Secured For Burlington Airport Expansion

Federal funding has been secured to expand the Burlington International Airport.

Democratic U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy joined Burlington, Vermont officials on Monday to announce that the airport will get a $14.5 million grant from the FAA to expand the terminal building and consolidate two TSA checkpoints.

“This is not only an economic asset for the city, it’s for the whole state, the entire region," said Leahy.

Groundbreaking is planned for July and construction is expected to take a year and a half.