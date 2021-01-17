 FBI Arrests Capital Region Man Who Filmed Himself In U.S. Capitol During Siege | WAMC

FBI Arrests Capital Region Man Who Filmed Himself In U.S. Capitol During Siege

By WAMC News 1 hour ago
  • The FBI Albany Field Office
    The FBI Albany Field Office
    Lucas Willard / WAMC

The FBI has arrested a Capital Region resident for his role in the January 6th insurrection in Washington D.C.

26-year-old Brandon Fellows, who posted dozens of clips on social media of the events at the Capitol, reportedly said he had “no regrets” about entering building with the crowd of rioters.

FBI Albany Field Office Special Agent In Charge Thomas Relford said in a statement Sunday:

“We are determined to help our colleagues at [the FBI Washington Field Office] to identify, investigate, and bring to justice anyone involve in the siege and I expect more arrests in our region.”

