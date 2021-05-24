 Family Attorney Speaks 1 Year After George Floyd's Killing | WAMC
Family Attorney Speaks 1 Year After George Floyd's Killing

1 hour ago
Originally published on May 24, 2021 4:27 pm

NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with the attorney for George Floyd's family, Benjamin Crump, one year after Floyd was killed by police.