Related Programs: All Things ConsideredAll Things Considered on WAMC HD2 Family Attorney Speaks 1 Year After George Floyd's Killing By Ari Shapiro, Patrick Jarenwattananon & Vincent Acovino • 1 hour ago Related Programs: All Things ConsideredAll Things Considered on WAMC HD2 ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / Originally published on May 24, 2021 4:27 pm NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with the attorney for George Floyd's family, Benjamin Crump, one year after Floyd was killed by police. ShareTweetEmail