Families Seek Limo Safety Rules One Year After Fatal Crash

Sunday marks the anniversary of last year’s limousine crash in Schoharie, New York that killed 20.

Over the last year, the families of the victims came together to push lawmakers to enact new limo safety regulations.

Federal lawmakers including Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer recently appeared alongside the family members in Amsterdam to announce a new package of limo safety bills.

Kevin Cushing, who lost his son Patrick in the crash, told WAMC's Lucas Willard about how he and the other family members began their work to push for change.