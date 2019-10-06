Related Program: 
Families Seek Limo Safety Rules One Year After Fatal Crash

  • Kevin Cushing speaks surrounded by other family members of Schoharie crash victims
    Lucas Willard / WAMC

Sunday marks the anniversary of last year’s limousine crash in Schoharie, New York that killed 20.

Over the last year, the families of the victims came together to push lawmakers to enact new limo safety regulations.

Federal lawmakers including Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer recently appeared alongside the family members in Amsterdam to announce a new package of limo safety bills.

Kevin Cushing, who lost his son Patrick in the crash, told WAMC's Lucas Willard about how he and the other family members began their work to push for change.

Schoharie Crash
Prestige Limousine

NTSB Issues Safety Recommendations Following Schoharie Limo Crash

By Oct 2, 2019
National Transportation Safety Board

The National Transportation Safety Board has released new recommendations as it continues to investigate the October 2018 limousine crash in Schoharie, New York that killed 20 people.

Lawmakers Want Special Session For Limo Bills

By Oct 4, 2019
The state capitol in Albany
Dave Lucas / WAMC

Federal lawmakers including the Senate Minority Leader announced a new package of bills aimed at improving limo safety on Thursday in Amsterdam. At the same time, New York state lawmakers are calling for more action just before the anniversary of last year’s deadly crash in Schoharie.

Schumer, Tonko, Delgado To Introduce Limo Safety Bills

By Oct 3, 2019
Senator Charles Schumer speaks at a press conference in Amsterdam detailing new proposed limousine safety regulations
Michael Apollo / WAMC

Standing shoulder to shoulder with family members of the victims of last year’s deadly limousine crash in Schoharie, New York, members of Congress announced a package of bills aimed at improving limo safety at the federal level Thursday.