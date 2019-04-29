Falling Into Place: STRIDE Adaptive Sports

Our Falling into Place series spotlights the important work of -and fosters collaboration between- not-for-profit organizations in our communities; allowing us all to fall into place. Falling Into Place is supported by The Seymour Fox Memorial Foundation, Providing a helping hand to turn inspiration into accomplishment. See more possibilities … see more promise… see more progress.

This week, we will learn about STRIDE Adaptive Sports - an organization that educates and empowers individuals with special needs in life-changing sport and recreation programs to sustain healthy, active and fun lifestyles.

We are joined by Mary Ellen Whitney, CEO and Founder, Megan Evans, Program director, and Steve Pechacek, Wounded Warrior and Sled Hockey goalie.