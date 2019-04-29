Related Program: 
The Roundtable

Falling Into Place: STRIDE Adaptive Sports

By 31 minutes ago

Our Falling into Place series spotlights the important work of -and fosters collaboration between- not-for-profit organizations in our communities; allowing us all to fall into place. Falling Into Place is supported by The Seymour Fox Memorial Foundation, Providing a helping hand to turn inspiration into accomplishment. See more possibilities … see more promise… see more progress.

This week, we will learn about STRIDE Adaptive Sports - an organization that educates and empowers individuals with special needs in life-changing sport and recreation programs to sustain healthy, active and fun lifestyles.

We are joined by Mary Ellen Whitney, CEO and Founder, Megan Evans, Program director, and Steve Pechacek, Wounded Warrior and Sled Hockey goalie.

Tags: 
falling into place
seymour fox memorial foundation
the seymour fox memorial foundation
special needs
sports
active lifestyles
exercise
mary ellen whitney
megan evans
steve pechacek
Wounded Warrior
west sand lake

Related Content

Falling Into Place: Anderson Center For Autism

By Apr 15, 2019
Anderson Center for Autism logo

Our Falling into Place series spotlights the important work of -and fosters collaboration between-not-for-profit organizations in our communities; allowing us all to fall into place.

Falling Into Place is supported by The Seymour Fox Memorial Foundation: Providing a helping hand to turn inspiration into accomplishment. See more possibilities … see more promise… see more progress.

April is National Autism Awareness Month and this morning we’ll talk about the Anderson Center for Autism. We are joined by Dr. Tina Covington from Anderson Center for Autism in Staatsburg, New York and by Susanna O'Brien, the parent of a residential student at Anderson.

Falling Into Place: Animal Protective Foundation

By Apr 1, 2019
APF logo

Our Falling into Place series spotlights the important work of -and fosters collaboration between- not-for-profit organizations in our communities; allowing us all to fall into place. Falling Into Place is supported by The Seymour Fox Memorial Foundation, Providing a helping hand to turn inspiration into accomplishment. See more possibilities … see more promise… see more progress.

This morning we talk to Executive Director of the Animal Protective Foundation Deb Balliet. Animal Protective Foundation, located in Glenville/Schenectady County, is a not-for-profit humane society providing animal sheltering, adoptions, pet lost & found, low cost spay & neuter clinic, dog training, end of life, and other services for pets and pet parents in the 14 counties of the greater Capital Region.

Falling Into Place: The Palace Theater's Community Engagement Programs

By Mar 4, 2019
Interior of the Palce Theatre - view looking across the house from
palacealbany.org

Our Falling into Place series spotlights the important work of -and fosters collaboration between- not-for-profit organizations in our communities; allowing us all to fall into place.

Falling Into Place is supported by The Seymour Fox Memorial Foundation, Providing a helping hand to turn inspiration into accomplishment. See more possibilities … see more promise… see more progress.

This morning we learned about the Palace Theater's community engagement programs which include becoming a NYS Certified Security Training Center, Upcoming Summer in the City Project, a partnership with Interfaith Partnership for the Homeless on the Ambassador's Program, and a partnership with Second Chance Opportunities. We are joined by Executive Director, Susan Forgarty and Angelique Powell, Director of Community Development.

Falling Into Place: Boys & Girls Club Of The Capital Area

By Feb 19, 2019
Boys & Girls Clubs logo

Our “Falling into Place” series spotlights the important work of -and fosters collaboration between- not-for-profit organizations in our communities; allowing us all to fall into place. “Falling Into Place” is supported by The Seymour Fox Memorial Foundation, Providing a helping hand to turn inspiration into accomplishment. See more possibilities … see more promise… see more progress.

This week we are learning about the Boys & Girls Club of the Capital Area – the Albany and Troy Clubs have just merged. To tell us all about it we welcome: Boys & Girls Clubs of the Capital Area’s Chief Executive Officer Justin Reuter and Chief Operations Officer Patrick Doyle.