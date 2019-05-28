Related Program: 
The Roundtable

Falling Into Place: Sleep In Heavenly Peace

By 1 hour ago

Our Falling into Place series spotlights the important work of -and fosters collaboration between-not-for-profit organizations in our communities; allowing us all to fall into place.

Falling Into Place is supported by The Seymour Fox Memorial Foundation: Providing a helping hand to turn inspiration into accomplishment. See more possibilities … see more promise… see more progress.

This morning we learn about Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a not-for-profit that makes and delivers beds to kids without beds. We welcome James Welch and Beth Heffern.

Tags: 
falling into place
the seymour fox memorial foundation
seymour fox memorial foundation
BED
children
not-for-profit
Mechanicville
james welch
beth heffern

