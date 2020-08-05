 Falling Into Place - OpenWorld Relief | WAMC
Falling Into Place - OpenWorld Relief

By 1 hour ago

Our Falling into Place series spotlights the important work of -and fosters collaboration between- not-for-profit organizations in our communities; allowing us all to fall into place.

Falling Into Place is supported by The Seymour Fox Memorial Foundation, Providing a helping hand to turn inspiration into accomplishment. See more possibilities … see more promise… see more progress.

This morning we'll learn about OpenWorld Relief, an organization that helps communities that have been affected by natural disasters. 

Benjamin Watsky is Executive Director of OpenWorld Relief, Co-founder at The Agora Method, and an Air National Guard Pilot. 

