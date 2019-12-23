Falling Into Place - Children At The Well

Our Falling into Place series spotlights the important work of -and fosters collaboration between- not-for-profit organizations in our communities; allowing us all to fall into place.

This week, we learn about Children at the Well, a Capital Region organization that seeks to build community and grow leaders by increasing the capacity for understanding through the ancient art of storytelling.

On January 12, Children at The Well will hold an evening of stories and songs called “Winter Lights” to benefit the Children at the Well and the Interfaith Story Circle programs.

We are joined by co-founder and Director of Children at the Well Paula Weiss, and Assistant Children at the Well Storycoaches Varun Mondaiyka and Ayah Osman.