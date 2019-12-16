Falling Into Place - CEO And SEAT Center

Our Falling into Place series spotlights the important work of -and fosters collaboration between- not-for-profit organizations in our communities; allowing us all to fall into place.

CEO - The Commission on Economic Opportunity is a community action agency with a mission of helping people in the community that are dealing with poverty. Its largest programs are Head Start, Universal Pre-K, WIC, Weatherization services and a large food pantry.

We are joined by President and Chief Executive Officer of CEO Katherine Maciol, Director of Education and Training for the Schenectady Social Enterprise and Training Center Rebecca Paavola, and Youth Build student, Katie Murray.