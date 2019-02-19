Related Program: 
Falling Into Place: Boys & Girls Club Of The Capital Area

By 2 hours ago

Our “Falling into Place” series spotlights the important work of -and fosters collaboration between- not-for-profit organizations in our communities; allowing us all to fall into place. “Falling Into Place” is supported by The Seymour Fox Memorial Foundation, Providing a helping hand to turn inspiration into accomplishment. See more possibilities … see more promise… see more progress.

This week we are learning about the Boys & Girls Club of the Capital Area – the Albany and Troy Clubs have just merged. To tell us all about it we welcome: Boys & Girls Clubs of the Capital Area’s Chief Executive Officer Justin Reuter and Chief Operations Officer Patrick Doyle.

