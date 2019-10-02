Fall Cocktails With Yankee Distillers

Yankee Distillers is located in the heart of Saratoga County in Clifton Park, New York. They distill all of their products in small batches at their facility in custom Italian made copper stills where they use 100% unmalted New York State Grain for their Bourbon, Rye, and Vodka.

As we make our way from Summer to Fall – we think about great cocktails for this autumn season.

Yankee Distillers co-owners Scott Luning and Matt Jager join us to talk about the distillery and fall cocktails.

Apple Crisp [Prepared as Pitcher Drink]

Eleven Lakes Vodka, Fresh Local Cider, Caramel Syrup

To a 2-Gallon Pitcher add 1 Gallon Fresh Local Cider, 6oz Caramel Syrup (such as Torani Classic

Caramel), and 1.5 bottles (38oz) Eleven Lakes Vodka

Garnish drink in Pitcher with Apple Slices / Wheels

To serve, wet the rim of a Mason Jar with citrus and rim the Jar with Cinnamon Sugar

Completely fill Jar with Cubed Ice

Top Jar up with drink from Pitcher, and garnish with Cinnamon Stick and / or Dehydrated Apple Wheel

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Gold Rush

Yankee Distillers Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Honey Ginger Syrup, Fresh Lemon Juice

Fill Cocktail Shaker 2/3 of the way with Cubed Ice

Add 2oz Yankee Distillers Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Add 3/4oz Honey Ginger Syrup (Half Local Honey, Half Double Strength Ginger Tea)

Add juice of 1/2 Lemon

Shake Well & Strain into a Rocks Glass over a Cubed Ice

Garnish with Lemon Chunks cut from remaining 1/2 Lemon (or Dehydrated Lemon Wheel)

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yankee Rye Harvest Manhattan

Yankee Distillers Straight Rye Whiskey, Vermouth, Bitters

Fill Mixing Glass 2/3 of the way with Cubed Ice

Add 2oz Yankee Distillers Straight Rye Whiskey

Add 1-2 Dashes Angostura Bitters

Add 1/4oz Sweet Vermouth

Add Barspoon of Cinnamon Cherry Syrup (Sour Cherry Syrup (such as Monin), simmered with Cinnamon Sticks and cooled)

Retrieve a Luxardo Cherry from the jar using the Barspoon, skewer Cherry, and drop into a Coupe Glass

Use the Barspoon coated in Cherry Syrup to stir the drink until well mixed

Strain into the Coupe Glass over the Cherry