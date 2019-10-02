Fall Cocktails With Yankee Distillers

Yankee Distillers is located in the heart of Saratoga County in Clifton Park, New York. They distill all of their products in small batches at their facility in custom Italian made copper stills where they use 100% unmalted New York State Grain for their Bourbon, Rye, and Vodka.
As we make our way from Summer to Fall – we think about great cocktails for this autumn season.
Yankee Distillers co-owners Scott Luning and Matt Jager join us to talk about the distillery and fall cocktails.
Apple Crisp [Prepared as Pitcher Drink]
Eleven Lakes Vodka, Fresh Local Cider, Caramel Syrup
To a 2-Gallon Pitcher add 1 Gallon Fresh Local Cider, 6oz Caramel Syrup (such as Torani Classic
Caramel), and 1.5 bottles (38oz) Eleven Lakes Vodka
Garnish drink in Pitcher with Apple Slices / Wheels
To serve, wet the rim of a Mason Jar with citrus and rim the Jar with Cinnamon Sugar
Completely fill Jar with Cubed Ice
Top Jar up with drink from Pitcher, and garnish with Cinnamon Stick and / or Dehydrated Apple Wheel
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Gold Rush
Yankee Distillers Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Honey Ginger Syrup, Fresh Lemon Juice
Fill Cocktail Shaker 2/3 of the way with Cubed Ice
Add 2oz Yankee Distillers Straight Bourbon Whiskey
Add 3/4oz Honey Ginger Syrup (Half Local Honey, Half Double Strength Ginger Tea)
Add juice of 1/2 Lemon
Shake Well & Strain into a Rocks Glass over a Cubed Ice
Garnish with Lemon Chunks cut from remaining 1/2 Lemon (or Dehydrated Lemon Wheel)
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Yankee Rye Harvest Manhattan
Yankee Distillers Straight Rye Whiskey, Vermouth, Bitters
Fill Mixing Glass 2/3 of the way with Cubed Ice
Add 2oz Yankee Distillers Straight Rye Whiskey
Add 1-2 Dashes Angostura Bitters
Add 1/4oz Sweet Vermouth
Add Barspoon of Cinnamon Cherry Syrup (Sour Cherry Syrup (such as Monin), simmered with Cinnamon Sticks and cooled)
Retrieve a Luxardo Cherry from the jar using the Barspoon, skewer Cherry, and drop into a Coupe Glass
Use the Barspoon coated in Cherry Syrup to stir the drink until well mixed
Strain into the Coupe Glass over the Cherry