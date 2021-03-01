Fahy: Disturbing Allegations Require Independent, Timely Investigation Of Cuomo

New York Attorney General Tish James has received a referral from Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office to investigate sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo from two former staffers.

James received the letter Monday, a day after her fellow Democrat acknowledged for the first time that some of his behavior with women “may have been insensitive or too personal." Under intense pressure, Cuomo said Sunday he would cooperate with the investigation.

Democratic State Assemblywoman Pat Fahy represents the 109th district. She spoke with WAMC News Monday.