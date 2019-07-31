Related Program: 
The Roundtable

The Fab Faux

With a commitment to the accurate reproduction of The Beatles' repertoire, The Fab Faux treat the seminal music with unwavering respect, and are known for their painstaking recreations of the songs (with emphasis on the later works never performed live by the Beatles).

The Fab Faux will performing “Abbey Road” in celebration of that album’s 50th Anniversary at The Mahaiwe in Great Barrington, Massachusetts on Friday, August 2 at 8 p.m.

Bassist, former “Late Show with David Letterman” band member and founder of the group Will Lee joins us this morning to give us a preview.

