Exhibit On 1969 Events Opening At Vietnam Memorial Gallery

A new exhibit chronicling the end of one of the most turbulent decades in American history has opened to the public at the Empire State Plaza.

The exhibit titled "1969" opened Wednesday at the Vietnam Memorial Gallery in the Robert Abrams Justice Building in downtown Albany.

Events such as the first moon landing and Woodstock music concert occurred 50 years ago this year, while the Vietnam War raged in Southeast Asia.

The exhibit includes photographs, archival footage and artifacts from the era, along with audio recordings of veterans from New York telling stories about their Vietnam experience in '69.

