Related Programs: All Things ConsideredAll Things Considered on WAMC HD2 Even Sweeter 16: Why Age Now Qualifies Alaskans For A COVID-19 Vaccine By editor • 1 hour ago Related Programs: All Things ConsideredAll Things Considered on WAMC HD2 ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / Originally published on March 10, 2021 4:23 pm On Tuesday, Alaska opened COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone in the state older than 16. NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Alaska's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink about the state's decision to do so. ShareTweetEmail