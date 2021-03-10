 Even Sweeter 16: Why Age Now Qualifies Alaskans For A COVID-19 Vaccine | WAMC
Even Sweeter 16: Why Age Now Qualifies Alaskans For A COVID-19 Vaccine

On Tuesday, Alaska opened COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone in the state older than 16. NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Alaska's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink about the state's decision to do so.