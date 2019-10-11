Related Programs: All Things ConsideredAll Things Considered on WAMC HD2 Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Awarded Nobel Peace Prize By Eyder Peralta • 26 minutes ago Related Programs: All Things ConsideredAll Things Considered on WAMC HD2 ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / Originally published on October 11, 2019 6:02 pm The Nobel Peace Prize committee awarded this year's prize to Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. He was recognized for brokering piece with Eritrea, Ethiopia's northern neighbor. ShareTweetEmail