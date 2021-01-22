 Erin Lowry's "Broke Millennial" Series | WAMC
Erin Lowry's "Broke Millennial" Series

Erin Lowry is the author of "Broke Millennial: Stop Scraping By and Get Your Financial Life Together" and "Broke Millennial Takes On Investing: A Beginner's Guide to Leveling Up Your Money." Her first book was named by MarketWatch as one of the best money books of 2017 and her style is often described as refreshing and conversational. Erin's appeared on CBS Sunday Morning, CNBC and Fox & Friends. She has written for Fast CompanyCosmopolitan Magazine and Refinery29 and regularly speaks at universities and conferences around the country. 

Her new book is "Broke Millennial Talks Money: Scripts, Stories, and Advice to Navigate Awkward Financial Conversations."

