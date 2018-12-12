Eric William Morris In "King Kong" On Broadway

A new musical adaptation of “King Kong.” Kong opened at The Broadway Theater on November 8, directed by Drew McOnie, with a book by Jack Thorne and music by Marius de Vries and Eddie Perfect.
Eric William Morris plays fast-talking filmmaker Carl Denham - the man responsible for moving the giant ape from Skull Island to New York City so he can capitalize on the spectacle of Kong’s size.
Morris made his Broadway debut in “Coram Boy” and played “Skye” in “Mamma Mia!.” He’s also appeared often in film and on television and is a Company Member of ANIMUS.