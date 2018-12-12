Related Program: 
Eric William Morris In "King Kong" On Broadway

By 33 minutes ago
  • King Kong (L) - Christiani Pitts and Eric William Morris (R) - King Kong on Broadway
    King Kong (L) - Christiani Pitts and Eric William Morris (R) - King Kong on Broadway
    kingkongbroadway.com

A new musical adaptation of “King Kong.” Kong opened at The Broadway Theater on November 8, directed by Drew McOnie, with a book by Jack Thorne and music by Marius de Vries and Eddie Perfect.

Eric William Morris plays fast-talking filmmaker Carl Denham - the man responsible for moving the giant ape from Skull Island to New York City so he can capitalize on the spectacle of Kong’s size.

Morris made his Broadway debut in “Coram Boy” and played “Skye” in “Mamma Mia!.” He’s also appeared often in film and on television and is a Company Member of ANIMUS.

Kenita R. Miller In "Once On This Island" On Broadway

By Dec 5, 2018
"Once on this Island" logo and Kenita R Miller
"Once on this Island" official Instagram


  The current Broadway production of “Once on this Island” - which won the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical in June, is scheduled to end its run at Circle in the Square Theatre on January 6.

The Lynn Ahrens/Stephen Flaherty musical, directed by Michael Arden and choreographed by Camille A. Brown, tells the story of the orphaned Ti Moune and four competitive Gods who make a wager over her life and her love.

“Once on this Island” is a celebration tinged with sadness and emphasizes the importance of telling everyone’s stories. Kenita R. Miller plays Mama Euralie. Her previous Broadway credits include "The Color Purple" and "Xanadu."

Sasson Gabay In "The Band's Visit" On Broadway

By Nov 16, 2018
Sasson Gabay and Katrina Lenk in The Band’s Visit
Evan Zimmerman for Murphy/Made

In “The Band’s Visit,” The Alexandria Ceremonial Police Orchestra is traveling from Egypt to play a concert in Petah Tikva, Israel but after language confusion at the border end up in Beit Hatikva - a small city where civic pride is low. Without a means of transportation out of town until the morning, the band is taken in by the locals.

With music and lyrics by David Yazbek, a book by Itamar Moses, and directed by David Cromer, "The Band's Visit" won 10 Tony Awards last June.

The show is at once charming and uplifting, humorous and moving, global and deeply personal. The band, who you see on stage as they are characters in the show - is out of this world and the music is lively and inviting.

Tony Shaloub originated the lead role of Tewfiq on Broadway - winning a Tony Award. Succeeding him is Sasson Gabay, the Israeli actor who played Tewfiq in the award winning 2007 film that the musical is based on. Gabay has been an actor for more than 40 years and has been a member of the Beit Lessin Theatre in Tel Aviv for 20.

Max Von Essen In "Anastasia" On Broadway Until 12/16

By Dec 5, 2018
Max von Essen in "Anastasia" on Broadway
Matthew Murphy


  Max von Essen is a charming and compelling performer - Tony nominated for his role as Henri in the Broadway adaptation of “An American in Paris.” He is currently playing Gleb in “Anastasia” through December 16 (the show will continue to enchant at the Broadhurst Theatre). We caught up with Max to discuss his experience in “Anastasia,” show-family, the kismet of his being cast in “An American in Paris,” and touring with Liza Minnelli.

 

Since taping this interview, it has been announced that von Essen will star in the national tour of “Falsettos.”

Sieber And Schworer Having Fun At "The Prom"

By Nov 30, 2018
artwork for The Prom

  Last week, a new Broadway musical made history during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade when actors Caitlin Kinnunen and Isabelle McCalla shared a kiss on live television, which appears to be the first same-sex kiss in the parade’s history.

The Prom” is currently running at the Longacre Theatre. Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs the show, which features a book by Chad Beguelin and Bob Martin, music by Matthew Sklar, and lyrics by Beguelin.

While the show was in rehearsals, we sat down with actors Angie Schworer and Christopher Sieber. [Bios below.]

 

Masterworks Broadway will release the cast recording digitally on December 14 and on CD on January 11.