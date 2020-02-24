 EPA Inches Toward PFAS Drinking Water Regulation | WAMC
Related Program: 
WAMC Northeast Report

EPA Inches Toward PFAS Drinking Water Regulation

By Allison Dunne 8 hours ago

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has taken the next step toward setting drinking water limits for two PFAS chemicals — PFOA and PFOS. Environmentalists say the step is small and they want to see quicker, bolder action.

The EPA has proposed a so-called regulatory determination to set a national drinking water standard for PFOA and PFOS, emerging contaminants found in Hoosick Falls and Newburgh, respectively. Melanie Benesh is legislative attorney with the Washington D.C.-headquartered Environmental Working Group. She says it could be years, however, before EPA sets final, enforceable standards, if at all.

“This is definitely regulation moving at a snail’s pace, and it’s really years overdue,” says Benesh.

In addition to proposing to regulate PFOS and PFOA, EPA is asking for information and data on other PFAS substances, as well as seeking comment on potential monitoring requirements and regulatory approaches the agency is considering for PFAS chemicals. Liz Moran is environmental policy director for the New York Public Interest Research Group.

“So they’ve taken it a notch forward. We do think that this is a positive step. They’re certainly hearing the outcry from the public. People are deeply concerned about the widespread use of these chemicals and how widespread it’s now becoming prevalent in people’s drinking water,” Moran says. “So this is the right step but, that said, states shouldn’t wait for the fact that this could be a really long process, and states like New York need to make sure we are setting drinking water standards that are stringer and aligned with the most conservative health science.”

In New York, the Drinking Water Quality Council has recommended 10 parts per trillion for PFOA and PFOS each and 1 part per billion for 1,4-Dioxane, levels the state Department of Health is anticipated to adopt in the coming months. NYPIRG and others had been pushing for even lower levels. Environmental Working Group’s Benesh agrees states need to take the lead.

“PFAS is a chemical that’s in the blood of virtually every living being, and it’s really hard to overstate the urgency that there is for the government to step in and make real meaningful regulations on these chemicals,” Benesh says. “And what the agency has done in the last week is a positive step forward, but more needs to be done and needs to be done quickly.”

Another proposal EPA issued the same day would restrict some uses of so-called long-chain PFAS chemicals. Benesh says it’s a rehash of a 2015 proposal.

“And what that does is codify some of those voluntary phase-out of particular kinds of PFAS chemicals that industry agreed to under pressure from EPA,” Benesh says.

As part of its PFAS Action Plan, the agency is proposing regulations on imported products that contain certain long-chain PFAS chemicals used as surface coatings. EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler says the regulation would close a loophole. While EPA believes the use of these chemicals as surface coatings in imported goods has been phased out, this proposal would ensure that EPA reviews any new uses for surface coatings on products such as furniture, automobile parts and household appliances, before such products could be imported. Again, Benesh.

“And so what it means is if you’re going to start using these chemicals again, you have to get permission from EPA first,” Benesh says. “So it’s not a complete ban but it’s more regulation than what currently exists.”

NYPIRG’s Moran says something is missing from this bill and others that address PFOA and PFOS.

“We really want to closely check the language there to make sure it’s as strong as possible, so we’ll have to eye the language they propose,” says Moran. “And we also have to make sure we start looking at short-chain PFAS.

Meantime, Democratic New York Congressman Antonio Delgado recently wrote to EPA Regional Administrator Pete Lopez following up on topics Lopez addressed at a Hoosick Falls Community Working Group meeting in January.

“We’re still hoping that they will take on and set a maximum contaminant level, something they can do again on their own accord, but they have not. So I made a point to stress to Mr. Lopez we need a timeline, we need to understand where the urgency is. And he explained that he’d get back to me with that timeline. And so we’ll see what it looks like,” Delgado says. “But it’s a big issue for our communities and we’ve got to get something done in this space. And we’ve got a lot of bills we’ve introduced, and I want to get something done beyond the Toxic Release Inventory.”

That bill, the PFAS Right-to-Know Act, requires per-and polyfluoroalkyl chemicals (PFAS) to be listed on the Toxics Release Inventory (TRI) at the EPA. Delgado says this should have been something for the EPA to accomplish, not Congress.

Tags: 
PFAS
epa
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
PFOS
PFOA
Environmental Working Group
nypirg
New York Public Interest Research Group
Congressman Antonio Delgado

Related Content

DEC Investigating Norlite Facility

By Feb 21, 2020

After a federal lawsuit this week claimed that PFAS-based substances were incinerated at the Norlite facility in Cohoes, the New York state Department of Environmental Conservation says it is investigating.

Report: PFAS, Toxic Flame Retardants, Chemical Disclosure Top Issues For States

By Feb 7, 2020
SaferStates

A new report shows states are stepping up to protect public health from harmful chemicals.

NY Rep Urges Senate Majority Leader To Take Up PFAS Legislation

By Allison Dunne Jan 27, 2020
WAMC, Allison Dunne

New York Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney was at the site of a Newburgh lake where PFOS contamination was revealed in 2016 today, calling on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to immediately take up PFAS legislation passed in the House this month.

Report: PFAS Pollution Widespread

By Jan 23, 2020
A glass of water
WAMC

An environmental group believes the class of toxic chemicals at the center of contamination crises in communities like Hoosick Falls and Newburgh can likely be detected in all major water supplies in the United States.

U.S. House Passes PFAS Action Legislation

By Allison Dunne Jan 13, 2020

The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday passed the PFAS Action Act. The legislation package includes 11 bills, two that were authored by New York Congressmen in the Hudson Valley whose districts include communities battling PFOA and PFOS.

Markey Talks EPA Settlement, Trump Acquittal, Primary

By Feb 12, 2020
Josh Landes / WAMC

On Monday, U.S. Senator Ed Markey was in Berkshire County for an Environmental Protection Agency press conference on a new cleanup plan for the Housatonic River. The Democrat spoke with WAMC about the plan and the activists who oppose it. Markey also discussed what it was like to see President Donald Trump acquitted on charges of abuse of power in the Senate impeachment trial last week.

Dutchess and Ulster County Execs Join To Support NYS Lawsuit Against EPA

By Allison Dunne Oct 8, 2019
WAMC, Allison Dunne

The Dutchess and Ulster County executives say they will take legal action in support of New York state’s lawsuit against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's decision on General Electric’s Hudson River PCB cleanup. Some cities, towns and villages in the two counties are lending their support as well.

EPA Unveils New Housatonic Cleanup Plan For Berkshire County

By Feb 10, 2020
A man and a boy hold signs in a meeting room
Josh Landes / WAMC

Reaction is mixed today after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced an agreement to carry out a new cleanup of the polluted Housatonic River.

Environmental Group Laments PFAS Provisions Missing From Federal Bill

By Allison Dunne Dec 9, 2019

The annual federal defense bill, known as the National Defense Authorization Act, does not include certain provisions that would address PFAS water contamination. A Washington-based nonprofit group accuses Congress of caving on cleaning up the toxic substances.

Rep. Delgado Introduces A Bill To Help Create A Gateway To Careers

By Allison Dunne Feb 10, 2020
Courtesy of SUNY Ulster

New York Congressman Antonio Delgado has helped introduce legislation to close the skills gap and support technical training in community college and technical education programs.