EPA To Hold Public Meeting On Housatonic Cleanup Mediation

The Environmental Protection Agency is holding a public meeting in the Berkshires Monday.

The agency will be addressing the mediation of cleanup strategies for chemicals in the Housatonic River. General Electric – which is responsible for the river’s pollution – wants to dispose of the waste at sites in the Berkshires. The EPA wants to move it to an out of state facility. Jim Murphy works in the Government Relations and Community Involvement office for the EPA in New England.

“We thought it made sense to see if there’s a way before moving into litigation that all the parties could agree on something that speeds up and enhances the cleanup consistent with the consent decree but to keep this out of court for many, many years.”

He says the meeting is an opportunity for the public to weigh in. It starts at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the Lenox Memorial Middle and High School Duffin Theater.