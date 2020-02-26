EPA To Clean Up Ulster County Site

Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan announced today that the U.S. EPA will begin an emergency cleanup of the Tech City industrial site next month. The first-term Democrat says the cleanup will include demolition and asbestos abatement.

The former IBM site in the town of Ulster is owned by Alan Ginsberg, who, according to the EPA, is liable for the removal and cleanup of asbestos laden demolition debris. The EPA says Ginsberg has not properly responded to its December notice regarding responsibility for the cleanup.

“Alan Ginsberg has held Ulster County hostage for over a decade and he has made it clear that he has zero regard for the future of our community, our taxpayers, or the environment,” Ryan said in a statement.

“When toxins threaten our environment and the safety of our communities, it is the job of the EPA to lead remediation efforts while holding responsible parties accountable,” said Democratic Congressman Antonio Delgado of New York’s 19th District. “That is exactly what we’re seeing in Tech City.” Delgado says he will fight to secure additional federal resources needed to complete this project.