EPA Approves Governor Scott's Plan For Clean Water Funding

Vermont Governor Phil Scott's clean water funding plan has received preliminary approval from the Environmental Protection Agency.

The governor is proposing to raise $25 million a year through the estate tax, the property transfer tax and the capital bill.

The money would be used for projects and infrastructure to reduce pollution for Lake Champlain and other waterways.

The agency said Monday the governor's proposal is a "sensible framework" that would satisfy federal requirements if approved by the state Legislature.

On Tuesday state Senator Chris Bray, chair of the Natural Resources Committee, expressed doubt in the governor's plan, saying the EPA is "overly confident" that the proposed revenue streams will continue.

Agency of Natural Resources Secretary Julie Moore says having the EPA's support of their approach shows "we're on the right track."

