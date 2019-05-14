EPA Adds Site In Westchester To Superfund Priorities List

By Allison Dunne 44 minutes ago

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced on Monday that it is adding seven sites to the Superfund National Priorities List. The only one in the Northeast is a former metals plant in northern Westchester County, New York.

EPA Regional Administrator Pete Lopez was near the Magna Metals site in Cortlandt Manor to make the announcement. EPA had proposed the addition in 2018. Magna Metals conducted metal plating, polishing and lacquering operations at the site from 1955 to 1979. During operations, iron, lead, copper, nickel, zinc chlorides, cyanides, and sulfates were discharged to a series of leaching pits. As a result, the soil, groundwater, a nearby stream and sediment are contaminated. The plant was demolished in 2013 and buildings on the property are being used for offices, a laboratory and warehousing. Cortlandt Town Supervisor Linda Puglisi says she is pleased that the clean-up/reclamation project will finally begin and be resolved for the community.

Tags: 
Magna Metals
epa
Environmental Protection Agency
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

Related Content

EPA Seeks To Add Westchester Site To Superfund List

By Allison Dunne Sep 12, 2018

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is proposing the addition of six sites to the Superfund Program’s National Priorities List. One is in New York, in the Hudson Valley.

EPA Issues GE Certificate Of Completion For Hudson River Remedial Action

The Hudson River
Jim Levulis / WAMC

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has issued a “Certification of Completion of the Remedial Action” to General Electric for the company’s cleanup of PCBs in the upper Hudson River.

EPA's PFAS Plan Draws Reaction From Enviros, Impacted Residents

By Allison Dunne Feb 14, 2019
USDA/Wikimedia Commons - Public Domain

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler Thursday laid out the agency’s action plan to address PFAS chemicals. PFOA and PFOS have contaminated drinking water in such New York communities as Hoosick Falls and Newburgh. Environmentalists say the plan doesn’t go far enough, and it’s up to states to take the lead.

Dutchess County Exec To EPA: Hudson River PCB Cleanup Is Incomplete

By Allison Dunne Nov 28, 2018
Dredging of the Hudson River
EPA

The Dutchess County executive is calling on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to refrain from deeming the upper Hudson River PCB cleanup project complete. General Electric maintains it has done its job.