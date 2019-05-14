EPA Adds Site In Westchester To Superfund Priorities List

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced on Monday that it is adding seven sites to the Superfund National Priorities List. The only one in the Northeast is a former metals plant in northern Westchester County, New York.

EPA Regional Administrator Pete Lopez was near the Magna Metals site in Cortlandt Manor to make the announcement. EPA had proposed the addition in 2018. Magna Metals conducted metal plating, polishing and lacquering operations at the site from 1955 to 1979. During operations, iron, lead, copper, nickel, zinc chlorides, cyanides, and sulfates were discharged to a series of leaching pits. As a result, the soil, groundwater, a nearby stream and sediment are contaminated. The plant was demolished in 2013 and buildings on the property are being used for offices, a laboratory and warehousing. Cortlandt Town Supervisor Linda Puglisi says she is pleased that the clean-up/reclamation project will finally begin and be resolved for the community.