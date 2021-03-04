Embattled Cuomo Retains Support From New Yorkers In Poll

With his third term in turmoil, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo appears to be retaining key support from state residents.

A Quinnipiac poll released Thursday finds a majority of New Yorkers, 55 percent, do not want the embattled Democrat to resign.

The poll taken this week found by a 59 to 36 margin, New Yorkers do not want Cuomo to seek re-election next year.

The governor’s approval rating dropped to 45 percent, but nearly two-thirds of Democrats approve of his performance. Voters approve his coronavirus response by a 56-41 margin, down from a high of 81 percent last May.

Cuomo is facing sexual harassment allegations from three women, which are under investigation. He denied any improper touching but apologized for insensitive behavior this week.