Egg Cream Eggstravaganza At Hevreh Of Southern Berkshire

The Berkshires’ Jewish Festival of Books -- held at Hevreh of Southern Berkshire -- and The Berkshire Jewish Film Festival of Knesset Israel are collaborating on an Egg Cream Eggstravaganza on Saturday, February 16 at 7 p.m. at Hevreh of Southern Berkshire in Great Barrington, Massachusetts.

The evening will begin with a screening of the short film “Egg Cream” by Nora Claire Miller, Peter Miller and Amy Linton. Following the film, author Barry Joseph will give the audience a taste via video of his book “Seltzertopia: The Extraordinary Story of an Ordinary Drink.” Then, audience members will be invited to share their own egg cream reminiscences and enjoy real siphon bottle seltzer, milk, and Fox’s U-Bet egg creams.

We were joined by Berkshire Jewish Film Festival Executive Director, Judy Seaman; Co-Chair of the Berkshires’ Jewish Festival of Books Avi Dresner; and “Egg Cream” co-director Peter Miller.

The event will kick off a week long egg cream special at the Great Barrington Bagel Company in Great Barrington, which will be doing a trial run for its Memorial Day through July 21 egg cream special to benefit the book festival.

An egg cream recipe from Ina Garten. (Please note: this does not say "Egg Cream Recipe" - it says "An egg cream recipe" -- we know debates abound as to exact proportions or methods of mixing.