Related Program: 
The Roundtable

Egg Cream Eggstravaganza At Hevreh Of Southern Berkshire

By 3 hours ago

The Berkshires’ Jewish Festival of Books -- held at Hevreh of Southern Berkshire -- and The Berkshire Jewish Film Festival of Knesset Israel are collaborating on an Egg Cream Eggstravaganza on Saturday, February 16 at 7 p.m. at Hevreh of Southern Berkshire in Great Barrington, Massachusetts.

The evening will begin with a screening of the short film “Egg Cream” by Nora Claire Miller, Peter Miller and Amy Linton. Following the film, author Barry Joseph will give the audience a taste via video of his book “Seltzertopia: The Extraordinary Story of an Ordinary Drink.” Then, audience members will be invited to share their own egg cream reminiscences and enjoy real siphon bottle seltzer, milk, and Fox’s U-Bet egg creams.

We were joined by Berkshire Jewish Film Festival Executive Director, Judy Seaman; Co-Chair of the Berkshires’ Jewish Festival of Books Avi Dresner; and “Egg Cream” co-director Peter Miller.

The event will kick off a week long egg cream special at the Great Barrington Bagel Company in Great Barrington, which will be doing a trial run for its Memorial Day through July 21 egg cream special to benefit the book festival.

An egg cream recipe from Ina Garten. (Please note: this does not say "Egg Cream Recipe" - it says "An egg cream recipe" -- we know debates abound as to exact proportions or methods of mixing.

Tags: 
egg cream
drink
seltzer
hevreh
berkshire jewish film festival
Judy Seaman
avi dresner
peter miller
short film
barry joseph
berkshire jewish film festival of knesset israel
Great Barrington
seltzertopia
beverage
jewish

Related Content

Drink Beer, Think Beer

By Sep 14, 2018
Book Cover - Drink Beer, Think Beer

Right here, right now is the best time in the history of mankind to be a beer drinker. America now has more breweries than at any time since prohibition, and globally, beer culture is thriving and constantly innovating.

However, beer drinkers are also faced with uneven quality and misinformation about flavors. And the industry itself is suffering from growing pains, beset by problems such as unequal access to taps, skewed pricing, and sexism.

Drawing on history, economics, and interviews with industry insiders, John Holl provides a complete guide to beer today, allowing readers to think critically about the best beverage in the world. His new book is: "Drink Beer, Think Beer: Getting to the Bottom of Every Pint."

Franklin County CiderDays

By Oct 30, 2017
Franklin County CiderDays

CiderDays is an annual community celebration of all things apple in beautiful Franklin County, Massachusetts. 2017 marks their 23rd year with tours, cidermaking and tastings, workshops and much more in orchards and venues county-wide from Ashfield, Deerfield, Turners Falls, Charlemont and Colrain to New Salem and the towns in between.

Whether you are a cider aficianado (hard or sweet), make your own cider, are an orchardist, like hanging out in bucolic orchards, or just enjoy soaking up all the goodness of autumn in New England, CiderDays is a pretty cool event. To find out more – we welcome Al Sax from the CiderDays committee and home hard cider maker, April Woodard.

"Drinking with Men: A Memoir" by Rosie Schaap

By Jan 17, 2013

Rosie Schaap's new memoir, Drinking with Men, is a love letter to the bars, pubs, and taverns that have been Schaap’s refuge.

Rosie Schaap has been a bartender, a fortuneteller, a librarian at a paranormal society, an English teacher, an editor, a preacher, a community organizer, and a manager of homeless shelters. A contributor to This American Life and npr.org, she writes the “Drink” column for The New York Times Magazine.

Rum Tasting

By & Jun 22, 2012

William Dowd (Barrels and Drams: The History of Whisk(e)y in Jiggers and Shots ) knows from spirits - the drinkable kind. Today he joins us for a rum tasting.