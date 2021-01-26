 Dutchess Vaccinates People With Developmental Disabilities At Pop-Up Site | WAMC

Dutchess Vaccinates People With Developmental Disabilities At Pop-Up Site

By Allison Dunne 2 hours ago
  • Medical Reserve Corps of Dutchess County member Roz DiNardo administers a COVID-19 vaccination to one of 60 local residents, January 25, 2021
    Medical Reserve Corps of Dutchess County member Roz DiNardo administers a COVID-19 vaccination to one of 60 local residents, January 25, 2021
    Courtesy of Dutchess County government

In New York, Dutchess County health workers on Monday vaccinated residents with intellectual and developmental disabilities at a pop-up site.

Dutchess County’s Department of Behavioral & Community Health administered the first COVID-19 vaccine dose to 60 residents with intellectual and developmental disabilities at a mobile pop-up site at New Horizons Resources in Pleasant Valley. Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro says that in Phase 1A of the state’s distribution process, staff and residents at three state agencies’ facilities, including those aligned with the Office for People With Developmental Disabilities, are among priority groups for the vaccine, but that state guidance does not include specific facilities where they may get the vaccine.

“The state isn’t making this a priority, so we are,” Molinaro says.

The county’s Medical Reserve Corps helped with the vaccinations.

