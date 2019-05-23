Dutchess Jail Project To Be Smaller In Size And Cost

By Allison Dunne 7 minutes ago

A controversial jail complex project will be reduced in both size and cost. Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro made the announcement Wednesday, following his meeting with the New York state Commission of Correction Tuesday.

Molinaro cited New York State bail reform initiatives that go into effect in January 1, 2020, along with the county’s diversion programs as reasons to be able to cut down on the size and cost of the planned Dutchess County Justice & Transition Center. Molinaro says the Commission of Correction agreed to push back final design plan approval to the end of the year from this month. He says the redesign would reduce the new facility’s size by about 100 beds and save the county as much as $8 million in construction cost and reduce annual operational costs by as much as $2.5 million.  

Tags: 
Dutchess County Justice & Transition Center
Dutchess County jail
Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro

Related Content

Dutchess Legislators To Vote On Funding New Jail Complex

By Allison Dunne Mar 21, 2016
Courtesy of Dutchess County government

The Dutchess County legislature will hold a special meeting Monday evening to vote on a bond resolution to fund a new jail. The question of funding a jail of its proposed size and cost has brought out supporters and detractors in recent days, with petitions, robocalls, and attempts to swing legislators’ votes in either direction.

NYCLU Lawsuit In Dutchess Aims To Effect Bail Reform

By Allison Dunne Jan 11, 2018
Jail cell
Flickr

The New York Civil Liberties Union has filed a lawsuit alleging a Dutchess County man was put behind bars unfairly because he could not afford the cash bail. The man was accused of misdemeanor shoplifting. The NYCLU hopes the suit makes a case for bail reform at the same time Governor Andrew Cuomo is calling for reform.

Agency: Greene, Dutchess County Jails Among 5 'Worst' In NY

By Feb 15, 2018
Composite Image by Dave Lucas (WAMC)

The Commission of Correction has identified five jails as the “worst” in New York state. The Greene and Dutchess County Jails are on the list.

Audit Finds Alternatives To Incarceration Program Worth The Money

By Allison Dunne 8 hours ago

The Dutchess County Comptroller has issued an audit of a program that provides alternatives to incarceration. The audit shows the programming is successful and a good investment for the county.

Dutchess Closes On Park Property

By Allison Dunne 22 hours ago

In New York, Dutchess County has acquired land from Scenic Hudson to create an accessible park for people of all abilities.

Amid Opioid Crisis, Schumer Backs Bill To Fund High-Tech Screening Devices

By Allison Dunne Feb 20, 2019
WAMC, Allison Dunne

U.S. Democratic Senator Charles Schumer was in the Hudson Valley Tuesday. He was there telling local police departments and elected officials that he will try to secure funding for high-tech detection tools in the battle against opioid addiction.