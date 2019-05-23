Dutchess Jail Project To Be Smaller In Size And Cost

A controversial jail complex project will be reduced in both size and cost. Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro made the announcement Wednesday, following his meeting with the New York state Commission of Correction Tuesday.

Molinaro cited New York State bail reform initiatives that go into effect in January 1, 2020, along with the county’s diversion programs as reasons to be able to cut down on the size and cost of the planned Dutchess County Justice & Transition Center. Molinaro says the Commission of Correction agreed to push back final design plan approval to the end of the year from this month. He says the redesign would reduce the new facility’s size by about 100 beds and save the county as much as $8 million in construction cost and reduce annual operational costs by as much as $2.5 million.