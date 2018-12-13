Dutchess Furthers Effort To Join NY's Climate Smart Communities

By Allison Dunne 11 minutes ago

Dutchess County officials have announced the formation of a Climate Smart Communities Task Force.

Dutchess County is pursuing certification as part of the statewide network of Climate Smart Communities, to increase energy efficiency and the use of renewable energy and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The CSC program also offers solutions to local governments looking to reduce and adapt to climate change, and can be a source of matching grant funds for projects that work to those ends. Earlier this fall, Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro and Legislature Chairman Gregg Pulver appointed 16 community members to serve on the new task force, which will lead efforts to have the county certified as a bronze-level Climate Smart Community within 12 to 18 months. The first meeting of the Climate Smart Communities Task Force is December 20.

Climate Smart Communities
energy efficiency
Greenhouse Gas Emissions
renewable energy
Dutchess County

