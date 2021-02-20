 Dutchess County Exec Asks NY Gov To Open A Joint Vaccination Site | WAMC

Dutchess County Exec Asks NY Gov To Open A Joint Vaccination Site

By Allison Dunne 1 hour ago
  • Dutchess County COVID-19 vaccination site
    Dutchess County COVID-19 vaccination site
    Courtesy of Dutchess County government

The Dutchess County executive wants New York state to open a joint vaccination site at one currently operated by the county. The nearest state sites are two far for many mid-Hudson residents.

Republican Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro, in a February 19 letter to Governor Andrew Cuomo, requests that the state open a joint vaccination site with the county at the county’s current 185,000-square-foot site in Poughkeepsie, inside the former JCPenney store at the Poughkeepsie Galleria, where fewer than 1,000 vaccinations are administered per week. This is due to the limited number of doses received. Molinaro says the site and staff have the capacity and capability to vaccinate five times as many. On Thursday, Democratic Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan wrote to Cuomo, asking that the state activate a joint vaccination site in Kington, also where the county already operates one.

