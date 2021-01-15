Dutchess County Caps Third-Party Food Delivery Fees

The Dutchess County executive has signed an executive order capping third-party food delivery fees.

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro says the order supports local restaurants by temporarily capping service fees charged by third-party food delivery companies to no more than 15 percent of the cost of the food order. Third-party food delivery companies, such as Grubhub and Door Dash, have apps for ordering food online. And while these apps are vital for restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic, Molinaro says the fee structures, which can run as high as 30 percent for delivery orders, are cutting into local restaurants’ profits. His order also prohibits third-party delivery services from publishing restaurants’ menus on the services’ apps and increasing the price of a food item to include a delivery fee. Molinaro, a Republican, thanks Democratic County Legislator Nick Page for bringing the issue to his attention.