 Dutchess County Caps Third-Party Food Delivery Fees | WAMC

Dutchess County Caps Third-Party Food Delivery Fees

By Allison Dunne 1 hour ago
  • Dutchess County Caps Third-Party Delivery Fees
    Dutchess County Caps Third-Party Delivery Fees
    Courtesy of Dutchess County government

The Dutchess County executive has signed an executive order capping third-party food delivery fees.

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro says the order supports local restaurants by temporarily capping service fees charged by third-party food delivery companies to no more than 15 percent of the cost of the food order. Third-party food delivery companies, such as Grubhub and Door Dash, have apps for ordering food online. And while these apps are vital for restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic, Molinaro says the fee structures, which can run as high as 30 percent for delivery orders, are cutting into local restaurants’ profits. His order also prohibits third-party delivery services from publishing restaurants’ menus on the services’ apps and increasing the price of a food item to include a delivery fee. Molinaro, a Republican, thanks Democratic County Legislator Nick Page for bringing the issue to his attention.

Tags: 
Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro
Third-party delivery services
food delivery
service fees
COVID-19

Related Content

New Patient Pavilion Opens At Vassar Brothers Medical Center

By Allison Dunne Jan 9, 2021
New Patient Pavilion at Vassar Brothers Medical Center, Poughkeepsie, NY
Courtesy of Nuvance Health

A new patient pavilion at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie opens this weekend following a virtual ribbon-cutting event Thursday.

NYS Lawmaker Wants Elected Officials To Wait Their Turn For The COVID-19 Vaccine

By Allison Dunne Dec 23, 2020
Sandra Lindsay, left, a registered nurse and Director of Critical Care at Northwell Health, is the first person to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, December 14, 2020
Scott Heins for the Office of Governor Andrew Cuomo

A New York state assemblyman plans to introduce legislation barring elected officials from getting a COVID-19 vaccine ahead of priority groups. It comes after various members of Congress have received the vaccine ahead of frontline workers and others.

Mid-Hudson Task Force Members Discuss Vaccine Distribution Plan

By Allison Dunne Dec 22, 2020
Colleen Laico, from Kingston, NY, a medical professional at the ER at Kingston Hospital, receives her COVID-19 vaccination at MidHudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie, December 18, 2020
Courtesy of the Office of Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo recently announced the formation of Regional Vaccination Hubs to help facilitate COVID-19 vaccinations once Phase 2 of the state's plan begins in early 2021. Regional task forces are part of the process. WAMC’s Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Allison Dunne spoke with a few county leaders who are on the Mid-Hudson region’s task force.

County Leaders Decry No Direct State And Local Aid In Latest COVID Relief Package

By Allison Dunne Dec 21, 2020
U.S. Capitol
'Architect of the Capitol' | Flickr

Congress has reached a deal on a $900 billion coronavirus relief package. It does not contain direct aid for state and local governments. For the New York State Association of Counties and county executives in the state, that’s a problem.

Montgomery County Launches Hotline For Vaccine Questions

By 7 hours ago
Montgomery County launched a vaccine hotline on Thursday
Montgomery County

Montgomery County has set up a hotline to address non-stop calls from county residents seeking answers about New York state’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout. 

Saratoga County Leaders Push For Vaccination Site At City Center

By Jan 13, 2021
The Saratoga Springs City Center
Lucas Willard / WAMC

With limited COVID-19 mass vaccination sites around the state, Saratoga County leaders say they are developing a plan to locate one in the City of Saratoga Springs.

North Country Hospitals Using Full Allotment Of COVID-19 Vaccine During Roll Out

By Jan 7, 2021
CVPH Medical Center
Pat Bradley/WAMC

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is pushing hospitals across the state to step up their rate of COVID-19 vaccinations.  The medical center in Plattsburgh reports that most of the allotment that the North Country has received has been used.