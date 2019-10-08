Related Program: 
WAMC Northeast Report

Dutchess and Ulster County Execs Join To Support NYS Lawsuit Against EPA

By Allison Dunne 46 seconds ago
  • (left to right) Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro; Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan
    View Slideshow 1 of 4
    (left to right) Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro; Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan
    WAMC, Allison Dunne
  • (left to right) Rhinebeck Mayor Gary Bassett; Esopus Town Supervisor Shannon Harris; Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro; Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan; Scenic Hudson's Hayley Carlock; Riverkeeper's Dan Shapley
    View Slideshow 2 of 4
    (left to right) Rhinebeck Mayor Gary Bassett; Esopus Town Supervisor Shannon Harris; Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro; Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan; Scenic Hudson's Hayley Carlock; Riverkeeper's Dan Shapley
    WAMC, Allison Dunne
  • (left to right) Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan; Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro
    View Slideshow 3 of 4
    (left to right) Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan; Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro
    WAMC, Allison Dunne
  • (left to right) Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro; Esopus Town Supervisor Shannon Harris; Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan
    View Slideshow 4 of 4
    (left to right) Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro; Esopus Town Supervisor Shannon Harris; Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan
    WAMC, Allison Dunne

The Dutchess and Ulster County executives say they will take legal action in support of New York state’s lawsuit against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's decision on General Electric’s Hudson River PCB cleanup. Some cities, towns and villages in the two counties are lending their support as well.

Republican Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro and Democratic Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan met at the middle of pedestrian bridge Walkway Over the Hudson to announce they will file a friend of the court brief.

“Ulster County and Dutchess County are joining forces to sue the EPA, to hold them accountable, and to ensure that the efforts that are being made in Albany by the state government have the voices of the people along the Hudson River to make perfectly clear that we will not accept anything less than a clean bill of health for the Hudson River,” Molinaro says.

Ryan and Molinaro spoke to reporters on the Walkway, which spans the Hudson River between the two counties.

“I learned this when I was 4 years old from my mom: if you make a mess, you clean up the mess. You don’t halfway clean up the mess; you 100 percent clean up the mess,” Ryan says. “We will not stop until GE and the EPA do that.”

Molinaro said in late August, just after state officials announced a lawsuit against the EPA, his county would file a friend of the court brief in support of the state’s lawsuit. That lawsuit charges that the EPA's issuance of the Certification of Completion of Remedial Action to GE is beyond the agency's legal authority and should be vacated. EPA issued the Certification of Completion to GE in April for its cleanup of PCBs along a 40-mile stretch of the upper Hudson River. A spokeswoman says the EPA does not comment on pending litigation. Scenic Hudson Director of Advocacy Hayley Carlock:

“Scenic Hudson is looking forward to partnering with other environmental organizations, including Riverkeeper, to file a brief also supporting the state’s lawsuit,” Carlock says. “We cannot allow EPA to abandon the Hudson River while toxic levels of PCBs still remain within its sediment and within its fish. We owe it to future generations to ensure that GE cleans up the mess that it made.”

Spokesman Mark Behan says GE has asked a federal court for permission to intervene in New York state’s lawsuit against the EPA to support EPA’s decision certifying the Hudson River dredging project as complete. He says EPA and the state have not objected to GE’s intervening. Again, Molinaro.

“This Hudson River, this waterway, is perhaps the most historically, ecologically, culturally and socially significant waterway in America, and we are not going to stand on the shoreline allowing the EPA and others to take advantage of it any longer,” says Molinaro.

And Ryan.

“And we’re also here unfortunately, sadly, because our federal government has failed us. The EPA, rather than looking out for us, the citizens and residents they’re supposed to protect, is helping and bailing out a $121 billion mega-multinational corporation,” says Ryan.. “And this is a pattern that’s continued over and over and, frankly, it’s just gotten worse under this administration out of Washington, and we’re not going to tolerate that.”

Shannon Harris is Esopus Town Supervisor, and member of the Hudson 7, the Hudson River Drinking Water Intermunicipal Council devoted to the protection of the Hudson River as the source of drinking water for more than 100,000 people in seven river communities.

“GE is literally getting away with leaving massive quantities of a dangerous chemical in the sediment of our river, which is right alongside the drinking water intake valves of over 100,000 people in Ulster and Dutchess Counties,” Harris says.

Dan Shapley is water quality program director with Riverkeeper.

“We can’t eat the fish. The cleanup’s not done,” Shapley says. “It is, frankly, an injustice that a family today — 50 years after we started this grand project of cleaning up the Hudson River — that a family today can’t go down to the river, catch a fish, put it on the table and eat it without putting their health at risk.”

Since Dutchess County first announced plans in August to file the friend of the court brief, Molinaro says communities across the Hudson Valley have expressed their support through letters and resolution adoptions, all of which will become part of the supporting documentation for the brief.

Tags: 
PCBs
epa
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
general electric
GE
Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro
Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan
Scenic Hudson
Riverkeeper
Esopus
hudson river

Related Content

NY Sues EPA Over Hudson River Cleanup Decision

By Aug 21, 2019
Hudson River
Elizabeth Hill / WAMC

New York state is suing the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency over General Electric’s PCB cleanup in the Hudson River. The state threatened the action earlier this year and made it official Wednesday.

NY's U.S. Senators Urge EPA To Consider PCB Cleanup Incomplete

By Allison Dunne Feb 6, 2019
..:::WAMC Photo by Dave Lucas:::..

New York’s two U.S. Senators are calling on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to deem General Electric’s Hudson River PCB cleanup incomplete. The EPA has said it would decide on GE’s request for a Certificate of Completion in early 2019.

Scenic Hudson Commissioned Study Shows Recurrence Of PCB Contamination

By Allison Dunne Dec 4, 2018

A study commissioned by environmental group Scenic Hudson shows PCBs have re-contaminated dredged areas of the upper Hudson River. A spokesman for the company responsible for the cleanup refutes the study’s results. This comes as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is considering whether to deem the PCB cleanup project complete.

EPA Delays Decision On GE's Hudson River PCB Cleanup

By Allison Dunne Jan 8, 2018
Dredging of the Hudson River
EPA

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has informed General Electric that its decision about whether to formally determine that the Upper Hudson River PCB cleanup is complete is delayed. Meantime, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service sent a letter to the EPA, saying additional cleanup would accelerate recovery of the river and its resources.

EPA Says New England Air Quality Improving

By Sep 24, 2019

The Environmental Protection Agency says that New England has met air quality standards for sulfur dioxide after improvements were seen in parts of New Hampshire.

Dutchess County To File Brief Supporting NYS's Suit Against EPA Over PCB Cleanup

By Allison Dunne Aug 26, 2019
Courtesy of the Office of the Dutchess County Executive

Last week, New York state officials announced a lawsuit against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency over General Electric’s PCB cleanup in the Hudson River. A county executive in the Hudson Valley is joining the effort.

EPA Adds Site In Westchester To Superfund Priorities List

By Allison Dunne May 14, 2019

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced on Monday that it is adding seven sites to the Superfund National Priorities List. The only one in the Northeast is a former metals plant in northern Westchester County, New York.

Rhinebeck's Autism Supportive Community Effort Continues

By Allison Dunne Sep 17, 2019
WAMC, Allison Dunne

The Village of Rhinebeck, New York, is an Autism Supportive Community, one of just a handful across the country. The effort that began less than a year ago is entering its second phase.