Drunk Driving Crashes Increased Last Year In Region Around MGM Springfield Casino

There was a 12 percent increase last year in drunk driving car crashes in the cities and towns around the MGM Springfield casino.

In a report to the Massachusetts Gaming Commission, Christopher Bruce, a crime analyst, called the drunk driving data an “ominous trend” that warrants further investigation.

"It is a little bit too soon to get too alarmed," said Bruce.

He cautioned none of the drivers involved had yet been identified as having consumed their last drink at MGM.

As for crime during the first full year the casino operated, Bruce said the news is “generally good.”

There was no increase in crime reported in hotels, restaurants, and gas stations – places casino visitors would patronize.

Arrests at the casino totaled 208. Bruce said that is on a par with arrests at the Holyoke Mall.