Drug Deal Turns Into Car Chase, Shooting In Colonie

Colonie Police are searching for two people involved in a drug deal that turned into a car chase and shooting on Morris Road Thursday evening.

Police received reports that a white Jeep Cherokee rolled over shortly after 4 p.m. Following an investigation, police determined that the Jeep’s two occupants were part of a marijuana drug deal with a man in a black Dodge pickup. Police say the meeting turned into an armed robbery when the Jeep occupants pulled a gun, and the Dodge driver chased them until the Jeep crashed just north of the train tracks. Police say the Dodge driver was shot by one of the occupants while trying to retrieve his stolen property after the crash.

The men in the Jeep – described as a white man and a black man, both thin and in their late teens or early twenties – fled the scene before police arrived, presumably using bicycles stolen from a nearby neighborhood. Police believe one or both of the men to be injured, and say there’s no threat to the immediate area. They ask anyone with information to call the Colonie Police Department at 518-783-2744 or make an anonymous tip through Capital Region Crime Stoppers.