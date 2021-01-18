Drive-Through Vaccination Site Opens In Plattsburgh

The New York state Health Department opened a drive-through COVID-19 vaccination site in Plattsburgh Monday.



The facility on the former Plattsburgh Air Force Base will provide vaccines to all Phase 1a and 1b eligible residents by appointment only.



Proof of eligibility and appointment must be provided at a checkpoint and those failing to provide proof will be turned away.

People receiving vaccinations will remain in their cars.



The Department of Health says that eligibility will expand as more vaccine becomes available.