 Drive-Through Vaccination Site Opens In Plattsburgh | WAMC
Related Program: 
All Things Considered

Drive-Through Vaccination Site Opens In Plattsburgh

By 1 hour ago
  • Plattsburgh drive-through vaccination site opens
    Plattsburgh drive-through vaccination site opens
    NYS Office of General Services – Media Services

The New York state Health Department opened a drive-through COVID-19 vaccination site in Plattsburgh Monday.


The facility on the former Plattsburgh Air Force Base will provide vaccines to all Phase 1a and 1b eligible residents by appointment only.  

Proof of eligibility and appointment must be provided at a checkpoint and those failing to provide proof will be turned away.  

People receiving vaccinations will remain in their cars.  

The Department of Health says that eligibility will expand as more vaccine becomes available.

Tags: 
New York state Health Department
COVID-19 Vaccine
Drive Through Vaccinations

Related Content

Cuomo Appeals To Pfizer For Vaccine Doses

By 5 hours ago
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo
https://www.flickr.com/photos/governorandrewcuomo/49701753947/

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is warning of a dangerous second wave of the COVID-19 virus, as new, more contagious strains have begun to infiltrate the U.S. And as New York State struggles with its vaccination rollout, Cuomo says he’s asking one of the major vaccine manufacturers if the state can buy doses directly.

Cuomo Admits NY Vaccine Sign-Up System Is Overwhelmed

By Jan 15, 2021
People wait to get the COVID-19 vaccine at the University at Albany
Jesse King / WAMC

Governor Andrew Cuomo on Friday addressed major problems plaguing the state’s COVID-19 vaccine sign-up website, saying there are more New Yorkers eligible to be vaccinated than there are shots.