Dr. David Levinson To Deliver Lecture On Elizabeth Freeman For Great Barrington Historical Society

By 9 minutes ago
  Elizabeth Freeman
    Elizabeth Freeman

Great Barrington Historical Society's 2019 lecture at St. James Place In Great Barrington, Massachusetts is: "Elizabeth Freeman’s Case for Freedom: The End of Slavery in Massachusetts and the Black Berkshire Community in Post-Colonial America." The talk by Dr. David Levinson is scheduled for May 11.

Levinson is a cultural anthropologist and former vice-president at Yale University's Human Relations Area Files, an anthropological think-tank. He is co-author of “One Minute a Free Woman: Elizabeth Freeman and the Struggle for Freedom.”

Jewish Voice For Peace HV Presents "We All Belong Here: Hearing The Voices Of Muslim Women"

By 23 hours ago
Artwork for "We All Belong Here: Hearing The Voices Of Muslim Women"

Jewish Voice for Peace -Hudson Valley has scheduled a panel entitled “We All Belong Here: Hearing the Voices of Muslim Women,” the event is a panel discussion with Muslim women to examine the intersectionality of diversity and “otherness” and how those inform our perceptions and governmental policies.

The discussion will be based on the personal experiences and narratives of Muslim women living in our region. This event will take place on Saturday, May 4th 1:30-4 pm at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation in Kingston.

Our guests are Cheryl Qamar - an Arab-American & social activist from Saugerties, New York who is the Chair of the Anti-Islamophobia Committee for Jewish Voice for Peace-Hudson Valley and Susan Smith, Director of operations at the Fellowship of Reconciliation, community liaison for the Muslim Peace Fellowship, and a member of the Community of Living Traditions at Stony Point Center, New York, an intentional residential community of Jews, Christians and Muslims.

The Struggle Is Eternal: Gloria Richardson And Black Liberation

By Apr 16, 2019
Author photo and book cover - Joseph Fitzgerald and "The Struggle is Eternal"

Many prominent and well-known figures greatly impacted the civil rights movement, but one of the most influential and unsung leaders of that period was Gloria Richardson. As the leader of the Cambridge Nonviolent Action Committee (CNAC), a multifaceted liberation campaign formed to target segregation and racial inequality in Cambridge, Maryland, Richardson advocated for economic justice and tactics beyond nonviolent demonstrations. Her philosophies and strategies were adopted by a number of civil rights and black power leaders and activists.

Joseph R. Fitzgerald has written a biography of Gloria Richardson entitled “The Struggle Is Eternal: Gloria Richardson and Black Liberation.” It is published by University Press of Kentucky.

Joseph R. Fitzgerald is assistant professor of history and political science at Cabrini University. His areas of focus include critical race feminism and the civil rights and black power waves of the modern black liberation movement. He will be at Nighthawks in Troy, New York for a book event on Thursday, April 18 at 7 p.m.

"The Last Year Of The War" By Susan Meissner

By Mar 26, 2019
Book Cover - The Last Year of the War

While the mass internment of Japanese Americans during WWII is well documented, few know about the other immigrant groups who suffered similar fates. More than eleven thousand American citizens and legal residents of German descent were also held during World War II along with Japanese and Italian-Americans thought to be potentially sympathetic to the country’s enemies.

Susan Meissner’s new historical novel "The Last Year Of The War," shines light on the U.S. government’s little-known repatriation program during WWII and resonates with timely questions about what it means to be an American.

Former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu's "In The Shadow Of Statues"

By Mar 20, 2019
paperback book cover for "In the Shadow of Statues" and author photo of Mitch Landrieu

In May 2017, Mayor Mitch Landrieu addressed the people of New Orleans about his decision to take down four Confederate monuments in the city. His speech, which has been heard by millions, sparked a national conversation about the history of our nation and how best to confront our heritage.

In his book, "In The Shadow Of Statues: A White Southerner Confronts History," former Mayor Landrieu discusses the path he took to remove the Confederate monuments and traces his personal relationship to this history, tackling the broader history of slavery, race, and institutional inequality in America.