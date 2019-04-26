Dr. David Levinson To Deliver Lecture On Elizabeth Freeman For Great Barrington Historical Society

Great Barrington Historical Society's 2019 lecture at St. James Place In Great Barrington, Massachusetts is: "Elizabeth Freeman’s Case for Freedom: The End of Slavery in Massachusetts and the Black Berkshire Community in Post-Colonial America." The talk by Dr. David Levinson is scheduled for May 11.
Levinson is a cultural anthropologist and former vice-president at Yale University's Human Relations Area Files, an anthropological think-tank. He is co-author of “One Minute a Free Woman: Elizabeth Freeman and the Struggle for Freedom.”
