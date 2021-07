WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses the House select committee to investigate the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, which held its first meeting Tuesday.

Dr. Chartock also responds to New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik's claim that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is to blame for the Capitol riot. Also in the headlines: the CDC is recommending that fully vaccinated Americans resume wearing masks indoors if they live in areas with high spread of COVID-19.