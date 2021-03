WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses a Siena College poll finding roughly half of New Yorkers want Governor Andrew Cuomo to stay in office, despite calls for the Democrat to resign amid multiple allegations of sexual harassment and an investigation into his administration's handling of COVID-19 in nursing homes.

Dr. Chartock also comments on reports that multiple European countries have paused the use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, following reports of blood clotting in its recipients.