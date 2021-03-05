Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses reports that the Senate opened debate on President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill Thursday without support from a single Republican senator.

Dr. Chartock also comments on reports that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's top aides altered a July Health Department report to hide the higher COVID-19 death toll in nursing homes. Despite the recent scandals faced by the Cuomo administration, a new Quinnipiac poll says a majority of New Yorkers don't want Cuomo to resign.