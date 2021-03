WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses former President Donald Trump's speech in Florida Sunday, in which the Republican said he's contemplating another presidential run in 2024.

Dr. Chartock also comments on reports that a second former aide has accused New York Governor Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment. In a statement Sunday, Cuomo denied inappropriately touching or propositioning anyone, but acknowledged some of his comments toward women "may have been insensitive or too personal."