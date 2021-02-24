Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses the Tuesday Senate hearing in which former Capitol security officials blamed intelligence agencies for the breakdown of security that contributed to last month's deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Dr. Chartock also comments on a CNN interview in which Dr. Anthony Fauci said former President Donald Trump's denial of the pandemic added to the country's COVID-19 death toll. Also in the headlines: a grand jury has decided not to charge Rochester police officers in the March 2020 death of Daniel Prude.