 Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary
Morning Edition 
Morning Edition

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

  Alan Chartock, WAMC's President and CEO.
    Dr. Alan Chartock
    Eric Korenman / Eric Korenman

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses the Tuesday Senate hearing in which former Capitol security officials blamed intelligence agencies for the breakdown of security that contributed to last month's deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol. 

Dr. Chartock also comments on a CNN interview in which Dr. Anthony Fauci said former President Donald Trump's denial of the pandemic added to the country's COVID-19 death toll. Also in the headlines: a grand jury has decided not to charge Rochester police officers in the March 2020 death of Daniel Prude. 

Dr. Alan Chartock

