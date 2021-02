WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock comments on Texas Senator Ted Cruz's decision to fly to Cancún Wednesday, as his state grappled with winter storms that left millions without power or water. The cold snap has killed at least 47 people, many of them Texans, since Sunday.

Dr. Chartock also discusses climate change, and the growing criticism of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo for his administration's handling of COVID-19 death data in nursing homes.