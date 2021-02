WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses President Joe Biden's CNN town hall in Wisconsin Tuesday night, and comments on the ongoing feud between Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and former President Donald Trump.

Also in the headlines: leading House Democrat Bennie Thompson has sued Trump and his attorney, Rudy Giuliani, for conspiring with extremist groups such as the Proud Boys to incite the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.