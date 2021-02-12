Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses Day 4 of former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial, in which Trump's defense team is expected to present its case to the Senate. Dr. Chartock also comments on reports that three GOP senators met with Trump's lawyers Thursday night.

Also, from the New York Post: a leaked conference call shows New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's top aide admitting that the administration hid its data on nursing home deaths during the pandemic to avoid a potential federal investigation.