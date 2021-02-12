 Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary | WAMC
Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses Day 4 of former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial, in which Trump's defense team is expected to present its case to the Senate. Dr. Chartock also comments on reports that three GOP senators met with Trump's lawyers Thursday night. 

Also, from the New York Post: a leaked conference call shows New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's top aide admitting that the administration hid its data on nursing home deaths during the pandemic to avoid a potential federal investigation. 

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

By Feb 11, 2021

By Feb 11, 2021
WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses Day 2 of former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial, in which House impeachment managers presented graphic video depicting last month's mob attack on the U.S. Capitol. 