Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

    Dr. Alan Chartock
WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses reports that the House has voted to remove Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene from her committees, citing her support for various conspiracy theories and past statements in which she endorsed violence against Democratic officials.  

Dr. Chartock also comments on New York Attorney General Letitia James' investigations so far, and considers whether James might one day want to be governor. Also in the headlines: former President Donald Trump has refused an invitation to testify at his impeachment trial. 

Dr. Alan Chartock

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses reports that House Republicans voted to keep Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney in her leadership role Wednesday night, despite the backlash she's received for voting to impeach former President Donald Trump. 