Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses reports that House Republicans voted to keep Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney in her leadership role Wednesday night, despite the backlash she's received for voting to impeach former President Donald Trump.

Dr. Chartock also considers whether the House will remove Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene from her committee assignments, as a result of her support for various conspiracy theories. Also in the headlines: a new Echelon Insights poll says only 45 percent of Republicans would like to see Trump run for president again in 2024.